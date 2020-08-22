Toke Makinwa and Falz’ ‘Therapy is the Web Series to Binge Watch

Who knew that Toke Makinwa and Falz were a match made in Nollywood heaven?

Their latest show, ‘Therapy’ a comic web series which highlights many of the issues in marriage with a comic spin is definitely binge worthy.

The pair of Toke and Falz who play a married couple, Mr and Mrs Sarumi, take viewers on a hilarious journey as they wade through their marital challenges with the help of their therapist played by comedian Bovi and a playback at their marriage counseling session with Pastor Zakius, played by Josh2funny.

Issues from gender roles, sex, living arrangements, etc., are highlighted on the show.

Check out the first episode below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

