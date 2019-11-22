Toke Makinwa Addresses Unhealthy Beef Between Fans of #BBNaija Stars

ukamaka

Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter to call out the fans out BBNaija stars who have been going at each other ever since the end of the show in October.

“You BBrothernaija fans really need to stop tripping and putting so much pressure on your favourite house mates,” she wrote, adding, “You guys are causing more harm than good, stop putting them against each other, the show is over let them focus on building their lives , this type of constant competition causes depression, just quit already.”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets below:

