Toke Makinwa Addresses Unhealthy Beef Between Fans of #BBNaija Stars

Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter to call out the fans out BBNaija stars who have been going at each other ever since the end of the show in October.

“You BBrothernaija fans really need to stop tripping and putting so much pressure on your favourite house mates,” she wrote, adding, “You guys are causing more harm than good, stop putting them against each other, the show is over let them focus on building their lives , this type of constant competition causes depression, just quit already.”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets below:

Been so long since I aired my thoughts on social issues cos I'm busy building my empire but you BBrothernaija fans really need to stop tripping and putting so much pressure on your favourite house mates… — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) November 21, 2019

You guys are causing more harm than good, stop putting them against each other, the show is over let them focus on building their lives , this type of constant competition causes depression, just quit already — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) November 21, 2019

You can support your favourite housemate outside the house without fighting and insulting yourselves or other housemates, get your own lives on and leave them to figure this new phase, we are all tired — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) November 21, 2019

The industry is hard as it is, they are not yet even in the industry, all the noise does not bring success, it doesn't help anyone. Ask the other housemates, some of them had to start from scratch, let people focus and do what they need to do to really succeed — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) November 21, 2019