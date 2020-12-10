Toke Makinwa Accepts the ‘Hoe’ Tag, No Qualms At All

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Toke Makinwa Accepts the ‘Hoe’ Tag, No Qualms At All

Name calling is definitely an effective way to get under Toke Makinwa’s skin, or so trolls think.

The beauty mogul revealed that being called a ‘hoe’ doesn’t get to her at all and in fact, she accepts the tag, no qualms.

Taking to Twitter, Makinwa noted that,

“Someone called me a hoe the other day, probably thought I’ll be mad, I didn’t argue, I accept cos everybody a how, no one is calling you out cos you ain’t popping or your shit ain’t selling. Stop explaining yourself to people who’ll do wrote if the roles were reversed”.

,

