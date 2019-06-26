Togolese Cook Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Killing Credit Switch Chairman

Sunday Anani, the Togolese cook, who was charged with the murder of Ope Bademosi, chairman of Credit Switch Technology, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The sentence was delivered by an Igbosere high court in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, the judge, convicted Anani after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Mr Anani was arraigned on a two-count charge of murder and armed robbery but he struck a plea bargain deal with the Lagos state government during the trial.

He had confessed to the court that he stabbed Bademosi to death while trying to rob him at his Ikoyi residence in October 2018.

At the resumed trial, Aderenra Adeyemi, the defense counsel, prayed the court to be lenient with judgement, saying the defendant is remorseful for what he did.

Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the state director of public prosecutions (DPP), however, opposed the request, noting that they were some “aggravating circumstances” surrounding the case.

Delivering judgement, the judge said it was painful that Anani caused an endless pain to the family of the deceased.

“It is annoying that a young man like this would involve himself in this kind of crime,” said Okikiolu-Ighile.

“It is very painful that a young boy whom the family of Bademosi welcomed in their home as a cook ended up causing so much havoc and endless pain.

“It is even more painful that the defendant had no motive of working but came into the house with a criminal intention to steal to kill and to destroy.

“Sunday Adefonou Anani, defendant of this court, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment. The term of imprisonment shall commence from today June 25, 2019.”