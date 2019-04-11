Togolese Cook Remanded over Murder of Credit Switch CEO

A Lagos State High Court in Igbosere, on Wednesday, remanded a Togolese cook in prison custody over the alleged murder of his boss, Chief Opeyemi Bademosi, the Chief Executive Officer of Credit Switch Ltd.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile gave the order following Sunday Anani’s arraignment by the Lagos State Government on a two-count charge of murder and armed robbery.

The charge was read and interpreted to French for the defendant after his counsel, the Director of the Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Mrs Adenrera Adeyemi, informed the court that Anani did not understand English language.

In an incident that sent shockwaves across Nigeria’s commercial capital, Anani, 22, allegedly stabbed Bademosi, 67, to death with a knife and stole his valuables, including his phone.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the case was adjourned to May 21 for trial.