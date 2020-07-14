“Today is World Ebuka Day” – Banky W Pays Tribute to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Happy birthday, Ebuka Ob-Uchendu!

The show host has just turned a year older, and to celebrate him, Banky W took to his Instagram to write him the most heartwarming note, in which he talked about Ebuka’s charisma and talent.

“Regardless of whether you see him on Rubbin’ Minds, Big Brother, on Judging Matters… He’s the star of the show wherever he goes. I can testify that even if you bring him to your own wedding, na him go still shine pass,” he said.

“He continued, “He’s the best-dressed, most charismatic, intelligent and eloquent… he’s a great man, and an even greater friend. Happy birthday my brother @ebuka. Keep winning by God’s grace.”

See the note below:

