Tobi Bakre Writes Heartwarming Meesage for Dad on His Birthday

ukamaka

Tobi Bakre has taken to his Instagram to celebrate his father as he turns a year older.

Per the Big Brother Naija star, his father is his model, the one in whose footstep in walks in. And he has the nicest praise-song for the older Bakre.

He said:

Happy Birthday Maxi Me! I know everyone says they have the best dad but hey, me I have the best best dad. Babake, Mayor of Abuja, Oluomo 1 of Ago Iwoye!!! .🙌

I respect and admire him so much. Everything my siblings and I are today are as a result of things we picked from our parents. We haven’t even mastered it all but we can see it all working in our favor. This man right here is a father, role model, mentor and more to a whole lot of people. Touched many lives and lives his whole life for the people. Level of discipline, integrity, and how religious a person can be is still unmatched..

Love you too much daddy. As always we continue this journey of ours to keep you proud and happy. From a village beans hawker to where you are now!!! I mean what are the odds. Babake you too try. The boys are forever loyal to your ministry.

