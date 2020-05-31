Tobi Bakre Shows Off Ferrari, Says it’s an Early Birthday Gift

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tobi Bakre is gearing up for his 26th birthday in grand style.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate, whose birthday is on Monday, June 1, shared an early birthday present and you wouldn’t believe it!

Bakre who is known for his numerous antics on social media e.g levitation, got fans good when he shared a picture of a Ferrari.

“26! Early birthday gift. @davidoofficial no do pass 🔥”. he captioned it.

However, further investigation revealed it’s the Ferrari you and I can afford as a video proved it to be a toy car.

We are praying for you Tobi, we hope you get the real one soon.

