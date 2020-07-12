Tobi Bakre Shares Video of His ‘Baby’ and it’s Beyond Sweet

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Tobi Bakre Shares Video of His ‘Baby’ and it’s Beyond Sweet

It’s pretty obvious that ‘fun’ is an integral ingredient in the make up of Tobi Bakre and the Bakre family’s DNA.

The former Big Brother Naija star, shared a cute video of himself and his ‘baby’ grooving to good music and basically having a swell time.

The video featured matriarch of the Bakre family with Tobi, who is the youngest of the clan and mama sure showed that she knows a thing or two about rhythm and having fun.

Obviously impressed by his mother’s moves, Tobi Bakre captioned the adorable video, “See my baby o”.

View this post on Instagram

See my baby o 😍

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) on

Aren’t they just so cute?

, ,

Related Posts

Rihanna

Watch: How Many Times Can You Say #SlipShineLipstick in a Row Without Blabbing Because Rihanna’s Take is an Epic Fail!

July 12, 2020

Getting it Early, Chris Brown’s Son Shows What He’s Working With

July 12, 2020

Rita Dominic is a Stunning Blond as She Celebrates 45th Birthday

July 12, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply