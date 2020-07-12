Tobi Bakre Shares Video of His ‘Baby’ and it’s Beyond Sweet

It’s pretty obvious that ‘fun’ is an integral ingredient in the make up of Tobi Bakre and the Bakre family’s DNA.

The former Big Brother Naija star, shared a cute video of himself and his ‘baby’ grooving to good music and basically having a swell time.

The video featured matriarch of the Bakre family with Tobi, who is the youngest of the clan and mama sure showed that she knows a thing or two about rhythm and having fun.

Obviously impressed by his mother’s moves, Tobi Bakre captioned the adorable video, “See my baby o”.

Aren’t they just so cute?

