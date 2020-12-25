Tobi Bakre Says His BBN Buzz Has Expired

One of the most successful housemates out of the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ edition revealed that the buzz has expired.

The 26-year-old who wears multiple hats and just concluded his hosting big for MTN Y’hello Star, was hit with questions on Twitter by fans on Thursday night.

A fan asked Tobi if his participation in the foremost reality TV show was still paving way for him.

Tobi Bakre replied that this wasn’t the case anymore as the BBN buzz has a timeline.

He tweeted;

Not really. Bbn buzz has a time line. Maximize it early. Always do you”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

