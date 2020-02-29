Tobi Bakre Lands Ambassadorial Deal With Lord’s Dry Gin

Congratulations to Tobi Bakre!

The actor-model has been unveiled as the new ambassador for Lord’s Dry Gin. And in a statement shared with Bellanaija, the company’s Marketing Manager, Mridul Sharma said they chose the former Big Brother Naija star because he is “an inspiration to millions of people who are motivated by his drive to be different.

Mridul continued:

“We are happy to have Tobi Bakare onboard. His dedication and commitment, as well as his positive attitude have contributed to the growth and success he has achieved so far. His work ethic, confidence and dedication are attributes which are greatly encouraged by Lord’s Dry Gin”

And speaking about his appointment, Bakre said:

“I am thrilled to be given the chance to be a source of inspiration while representing one of Nigeria’s prestigious brands. This is such a great opportunity to inspire the rise of individual achievement and I am proud to champion this movement.”

Check out his promotional photos below: