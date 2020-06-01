Tobi Bakre Celebrates 26th Birthday with Grecian Theme Photoshoot

Happy birthday to Tobi Bakre.
The actor and host clocks 26 today, June 1.
In celebration of his birthday, the former reality TV star took to social media to share pictures from a Grecian theme photo shoot.
The birthday boy expressed gratitude to God for the new year an also thanked everyone who has been a part of his success story.
Tobi Bakre wrote that “the road to 30 looks more adventurous, daring and pregnant”.
Happy Birthday Tobi Bakre!
View this post on Instagram
Talha, A fruitful tree from heaven. A tree that provides shade and fruits for others. That's my name and that is the purpose I want to uphold for the rest of my life. . How time flies, I remain grateful to God, family, friends and everybody I have happened to cross path with. It’s been different layers when it comes to the story of my life. . I can’t underestimate the positive influence a lot of people have had in shaping me to the person I have become and attaining the level of success thus far. . It is happy birthday to me and a big thank you to everybody who has been a part of my journey. The road to 30 looks more adventurous, daring and pregnant. More than ever, your support and prayers are needed for the days ahead. Parting with old ways, breaking new grounds, forming new relationships and habits! . I am so excited for the next chapter… For those who are a part of the journey, for those watching from the sidelines, its about to get beautiful!!! . STRAP UP! 📸: @mide_wey