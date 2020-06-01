Tobi Bakre Celebrates 26th Birthday with Grecian Theme Photoshoot

Happy birthday to Tobi Bakre.

The actor and host clocks 26 today, June 1.

In celebration of his birthday, the former reality TV star took to social media to share pictures from a Grecian theme photo shoot.

The birthday boy expressed gratitude to God for the new year an also thanked everyone who has been a part of his success story.

Tobi Bakre wrote that “the road to 30 looks more adventurous, daring and pregnant”.

Happy Birthday Tobi Bakre!

