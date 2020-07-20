‘To the Greatest Joy of My Life’ Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Nick Jonas on 2nd Engagement Anniversary

Yes, there’s such a thing as an engagement anniversary and Priyanka Chopra are Nick Jonas are celebrating.

Chopra took to social media to heap praises on her musician husband on the second anniversary of the day he asked her to marry him, making her the luckiest girl in the world.

She revealed that though she was speechless 2 years ago when he popped the question, she she’s been saying yes everyday since then.

“To the greatest joy of my life.2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.

“In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas”.

