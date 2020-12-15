To the Best Baby Maker , Read Scott Disick’s Interesting Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian

We totally love Scott Disick as he doesn’t fail to give us something to talk about and yeah, he has done it again.

The socialite gave an interesting shout out to the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, hailing her as the best baby maker there is.

In an Instagram post where he shared a picture of himself, Kourtney Kardashian and their two younger children, Scott Disick declared his love for his baby mama, writing,

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love you and our family more than anything in the world”.

