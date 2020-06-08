Tizeti CEO Accused of Sexual Harassment by Female Tech Consultant

Kendall Ananyi, CEO of the internet service provider company, Tizeti was accused for sexual harassment by female tech consultant.

The woman, Kelechi Udoagwu through her Twitter handle, @anti_ratrace make the allegations last week in a series of Tweets.

She alleged that the sexual harassment incident had occurred while she was a student at The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) in Accra Ghana and Ananyi a speaker. He had ‘whipped out his thing during a business meeting’.

Following the allegations, Tizeti said it was launching an internal investigation into the matter and requested that the CEO, Ananyi step down in the time being. MEST Africa also released a statement condemning rape and offering to help escalate the matter if Udiagwu wishes to. This prompted her to share that the incident did not happen on MEST grounds.

Ananyi took to Twitter to react to the allegations while saying that he never shared a close relationship with his accuser, he noted that she confirmed that ‘nothing happened’.

The rebuttal from Ananyi caused his accuser to go into details of the incident. She revealed that he ‘whipped out his thing’ while he was supposed to be advising her on career path. Kelechi said she was not backing down and would share the stories of other woman who had faced similar harassment from Ananyi.

