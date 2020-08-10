Tiwa Savage’s Ex-husband, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun Shows off New Love Interest

Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz has taken to social media to show off the new woman in his life.

The ex-husband and former manager to African bad girl, Tiwa Savage, shared new pictures of his yet-to-be-identified lady love after giving hints of a new relationship on his Instagram stories few weeks back.

Teebillz captioned a picture of himself and his new babe loved up and a solo picture of her alone with words of gratitude, thanking her for loving him free of charge without any underlying motive. He wrote,

“Thanks for loving me for free my charger”.

"Thanks for loving me for free my charger"

