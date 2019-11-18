Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido & More: All the Videos from #OneAfricaMusicFestival

This year’s edition of One Africa Music Festival came loaded with some many dramas–from Tonto Dikeh allegedly getting arrested for brawling with a security officer, to Davido allegedly also whisked away for stabbing a Nigerian.

However, fans present at the event had so much fun watching their fave stars perform.

Check out some of the videos blow:

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid Partee after partee!! #oneafricamusicfestival in Dubai.

15th Nov… pic.twitter.com/FQElNGvLjN — Michey Miles (@MicheyMiles) November 17, 2019

Wow! So Davido was on stage and fans were chanting WWizkid. Baba said stop shouting wizkid 😂😂😂. #oneafricamusicfest #WizkidTakesDubai pic.twitter.com/fw4dazX1iM — aA. (@JrAnthoony_) November 16, 2019