Tiwa Savage Speaks on the Disrespect She Suffers from Women for Her Act

Number one African bad girl, Tiwa Savage is speaking up on the disrespect she receives from fellow women regarding her act.

The internationally acclaimed musician shared this sentiment after a non-fan on Twitter alleged that while Simi sings for folks in healthy relationships, Savage on the other hand sings for ‘Ashawos’.

The mother of one who is instrumental in putting Africa on the map with her music, noted that this has always been the case as far as career goes.

The 40-year-old ‘lova lova’ crooner even considered going back to the US to continue doing R&B music given how fans over there ride for female musicians.

