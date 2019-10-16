Tiwa Savage Shuts Down Lies About Her: “I Never Said This.”

Tiwa Savage has called out a blogger who tweeted lies about her.

Apparently, the blogged published a story in which they claimed that the singer dissed Nigerian women. “90 percent of ladies have nothing to offer their partner in a relationship other than sex,” said the quote attributed to Savage.

The story stirred some conversation, and Savage quickly called out the blogger. “HUH? I HAVE NEVER SAID THIS,” she wrote.

While many people have reported the page for the false report, the blogger had yet to take down the story as at press time.

With she take legal measures against them? We wait!

