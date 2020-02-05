Tiwa savage shares stunning photo to celebrate 40th birthday

Nigerian singing sensation Tiwa Savage is a year older today.

The award-winning singer/songwriter turns 40-year-old today and has taken to social media to share a simple but beautiful photo of herself to celebrate the day.

Sharing a photo of herself all covered up rocking her short hair, the super-talented mother of one simply captioned the image; “44-4”.

Leading the birthday tribute to her is Nollywood legend, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who wrote: Happy birthday darling Tiwa. Keep going Aquarian”

Check out her birthday photo posted on IG below.

44-4 🙏🏾

