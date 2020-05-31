Tiwa Savage on Police Officers & Bribes: ‘A Zoo is Cleaner than Police Barracks’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Tiwa Savage on Police Officers & Bribes: ‘A Zoo is Cleaner than Police Barracks’

Tiwa Savage is currently being roasted on social media for her tweet about the state of the police barracks in Nigeria and why she thinks this is directly related to why police officers collect bribes.

“Even a zoo is cleaner and better than police barracks and we wonder why policemen are collecting bribes out there rather than protecting us,” she tweeted.

Many people had a problem with her tweet and are either educating her or dragging her for filth on the platform: the state of the barracks should never be justification for the viciousness mete out on Nigerians by the police.

See their reactions:

Related Posts

Faith Evans in Police Custody for Violently Attacking Stevie

May 31, 2020

Genevieve Nnaji Lends Her Voice to Justice for Tina Ezekwe and Uwa Omozua

May 31, 2020
Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani Shades Nigerian Celebrities for Speaking on #BlackLivesMatter

May 31, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply