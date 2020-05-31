Tiwa Savage on Police Officers & Bribes: ‘A Zoo is Cleaner than Police Barracks’

Tiwa Savage is currently being roasted on social media for her tweet about the state of the police barracks in Nigeria and why she thinks this is directly related to why police officers collect bribes.

“Even a zoo is cleaner and better than police barracks and we wonder why policemen are collecting bribes out there rather than protecting us,” she tweeted.

Even a zoo is cleaner and better than police barracks and we wonder why policemen are collecting bribes out there rather than protecting us. — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) May 31, 2020

Many people had a problem with her tweet and are either educating her or dragging her for filth on the platform: the state of the barracks should never be justification for the viciousness mete out on Nigerians by the police.

See their reactions:

Tiwa, what does the cleanliness of their barracks which is a responsibility of theirs have to do with the total disregard for human life they exhibit daily?. https://t.co/KYABWxC7ga — Kaizer. (@Adeflexi) May 31, 2020

Please don't try to justify the greediness and wickedness of the Nigerian Police. — iibukun (@ib_kayy) May 31, 2020

Whoever is handling Tiwa must really hate her, because this is way past God-level tone deafness. Read. The. Fucking. Room. https://t.co/8pBS5w0UF2 — Guy from Kano who overreacts in the comments🤦🏾🌈 (@PettyMuse) May 31, 2020

It is the fault of the police men, that their barracks are dirtier than a zoo. Zoo is kept clean by the zoo keepers, so police barracks must be kept clean by the police men and women who work in them. Tiwa, does anyone keep your house clean for u? If yes, they are your employees — Tony4Real (@AEberonwu) May 31, 2020

Pinning this down to poor remuneration & upkeep of the work force is problematic. Increase in pay of these men won't ensure a halt in their unscrupulous activities. The entire system needs upheaval from the way these men are recruited to how they're kept in check & penalized. — Malicious (@Malioliseh) May 31, 2020

