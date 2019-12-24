Tiwa Savage on Her Relationship With Wizkid: ‘The Older the Berry, the Sweeter the Juice’

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are having the best time of their lives.

Last night at her concert, Tiwa finally addressed her relationship with Wizkid, and this was after a banter with Teni who hilariously fought over Wizkid on stage, à la Brandy and Monica’s The Boy is Mine.

“I may be older, but the older the berry the sweeter the juice,” Tiwa Savage addresses her romance with Wizkid,” Tiwa said.

She also performed with Wizkid.

Check out the videos from the concert last night:

