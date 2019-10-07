tiwa savage

Tiwa Savage, MI Abaga, Patoranking Headline BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ Finale

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Tiwa Savage, MI Abaga, Patoranking Headline BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ Finale

Last night was the season finale of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The Pepper Dem season ended in grand style with thrilling performances from top Nigerian music artistes: superstar afro-pop sensation, Tiwa Savage, hip-hop artiste and rapper, M.I Abaga and reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking.

Voting for this season’s winner closed on Friday night leaving the top five – Mercy, Mike, Seyi, Frodd and Omashola – at the finish line for the grand prize worth N60 million.

And Mercy emerged the winner, raking in 41.77% of the 50 million votes.

Related Posts

New Music: Asa Performs Heartfelt ‘My Dear,’ Her Third Single Off ‘Lucid’

October 5, 2019

African Music Chart: Samthing Soweto’s ‘Akulaleki’ Leads

October 4, 2019

Nigerian Music Chart: Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ Tops the Chart

October 3, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *