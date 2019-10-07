Tiwa Savage, MI Abaga, Patoranking Headline BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ Finale

Last night was the season finale of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The Pepper Dem season ended in grand style with thrilling performances from top Nigerian music artistes: superstar afro-pop sensation, Tiwa Savage, hip-hop artiste and rapper, M.I Abaga and reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking.

Voting for this season’s winner closed on Friday night leaving the top five – Mercy, Mike, Seyi, Frodd and Omashola – at the finish line for the grand prize worth N60 million.

And Mercy emerged the winner, raking in 41.77% of the 50 million votes.