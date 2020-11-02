Tiwa Savage Goes Nude in New Photos

Tiwa Savage is taking no prisoners as she posed completely nude in a new photo series.

The musician and mother of one shared the blqck and white images from her shoot with ace photographer, Sunmisola Olorunisola via her Instagram page.

Tiwa Savage disclosed that the shoot was aptly tagged “Towel series” as the ‘Ole’ crooner had a towel that served as covering  in all the pictures.

The singer captioned some of the photos;

“Towel series quiet vibes with #Celia playing in the background. All I need is me”

The photos look so good and tastefully done with Tiwa Savage giving true meaning to the popular saying; Life begins at 40.

