Tiwa Savage Exposes City FM OAPs Who Dissed Her On Radio: Watch

Tiwa Savage has shared a video that showed the moment three City FM presenters dissed her on City FM radio station.

Apparently, the singer was interviewed on the radio and after she left, the three women broke into a gossip session, saying nasty things about her and her craft. “She is a fool,” said one of the women, and another made a comment alleging that Tiwa doesn’t write her own songs.

“Yooo look at the so called FEMALE gate keepers #OAP that are supposed to help fellow female artists and shout that female should support each other are seen here abusing female artists not knowing cameras were still rolling

And they wonder why I keep to myself,” said Tiwa Savage in her Instagram post, adding, “To the ladies in this video hope you keep the same energy when you see me in person.”

Watch the disturbing video below:

