Tiwa Savage Drags Trolls on Twitter and It’s Just Epic!

Tiwa Savage has never been one to brawl with fans on social media, but she did this time and fans are loving her savage replies.

Drama started when the award winning-singer tweeted about one love and unity, and while many fans had kind things to say, one troll suggested ‘handing her over to the Kenyans’, to which she replied: “Because na your papa own Nigeria, my friend shut your smelly mouth.”

Other trolls hopped on the thread, and she read them for filth.

See the tweets below:

Because na your papa own Nigeria, my friend shut your smelly mouth https://t.co/59rPlS6QJW — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

Who is your mama? 😏 https://t.co/b7qCptnrLI — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

And you are an imbecile, I know your dumb ass don’t know what that means. Google is your friend https://t.co/MEYqZeqCzE — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

Ode, let’s see your girlfriends own. She probably with her real bf right now #SideNigga https://t.co/hVZz3Hrj2F — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

You that you have, wetin you gain 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/K3LzgqNC8z — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

Looks like we both missing prick, f$ck outta my timeline. Leaky ass https://t.co/FYY8h4xss8 — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

And to those who wondered if she got hacked, because Tiwa really never fights with anyone, she replied:

Hack Wetin, we die here ⚔️ my real fans know how much I love them. Y’all fake ones getting blocked https://t.co/3xae0UbehH — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019