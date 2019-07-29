Tiwa Savage Drags Trolls on Twitter and It’s Just Epic!

Tiwa Savage has never been one to brawl with fans on social media, but she did this time and fans are loving her savage replies.

Drama started when the award winning-singer tweeted about one love and unity, and while many fans had kind things to say, one troll suggested ‘handing her over to the Kenyans’, to which she replied: “Because na your papa own Nigeria, my friend shut your smelly mouth.”

Other trolls hopped on the thread, and she read them for filth.

See the tweets below:

And to those who wondered if she got hacked, because Tiwa really never fights with anyone, she replied:

