Tiwa Savage continues to bless the world with her beautiful voice.

Yesterday, the superstar took to her social media to announce her first ever performance at the famous Tiny Desk at NPR radio–this time, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was done virtually.

“Hey guys! watch my premiere for Tiny Desk in 15 mins. I’ll be in the comments as well,” she said, and directed fans to the YouTube video.

This comes just months after Burna Boy performed at the event.

Watch her below:

