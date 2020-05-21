Tiwa Savage, Davido and Mr Eazi Are the Cover Stars of Billboard Magazine

We are Africa and proud!

Tiwa Savage, Davido and Mr Eazi are the latest stars to grace the cover of Billboard magazine.

The musician trio who are some of the biggest names out of Africa cover the May issue.

In an excerpt from her interview, Tiwa Savage said;

“A lot of people in Africa still have the idea that a woman has to be submissive, stay at home and be the wife and mother. Don’t get me wrong. Those are great morals to keep. But I think the modern African woman, the modern black woman is being limited. We can do both.”

Sharing the magazine cover on Instagram, Davido wrote;

“I cover magazine I cover magazine !!! 🌎🌎🌎 @billboard Cover with my sister @tiwasavage and brother @mreazi !!! 🙏🏿 …. “The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.” – Africa Must Unite ! I DREAMT OF THIS SHIT!! ❤️❤️”.

See pictures below.