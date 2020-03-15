Tiwa Savage Dares Troll Who Called Her a Lesbian: “Rubbish!”

Tiwa Savage rarely brawls with fans on social media, but she did just that when one troll hopped on her page to call her a lesbian.

According to the troll, Tiwa is in a relationship with celebrity stylist Chyna Bee. This comment caught the singer’s attention and she quickly called out the troll.

“Is as if coro don enter this one brain,” said Tiwa on her Instagram Story, adding, “And trust me when you publish your rubbish you go increase my fan base cause plenty babes don dey wait me for that side.”

Check out the exchange below: