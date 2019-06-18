Tiwa Savage Calls Out Companies Owing Her Money: “Na We Get Lagos O!”

Tiwa Savage has taken to her Instagram to issue out a stern warning to all the companies owing her money.

The singer shared this details on her Instagram Stories, in a post in which she threatened to name the debtors, while also reminding them that they could never get away with breaching their contract in a place like Lagos.

“I might have to call out these companies that owe me millions,” she wrote, adding, “If you no get, say you no get… no dey use style yan something else. I know how much revenue my brand has generated your brand, don’t even try it.”

Tiwa concluded: “You better SAN WO OLU. Na we get Lagos ooo. Check the contract.”

See her post below: