Tiwa Savage Calls Out Beyonce for Being Silent Amid #EndSARS Protests

Tiwa Savage has taken to her Instagram Live to call out Beyonce and her team for staying silent amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

According to Savage, she is incredibly grateful to the American singer for including her in the The Gift album. However, she expects that Beyonce, who likes to explore Nigeria and Nigerian cultural themes in her music, who reached out to Nigerian dancers and producers to work on her album, should be concerned about the country.

Which is why she has taken to her Instagram to call on the singer to add her voice in amplifying the voices of Nigerians who are protesting police brutality.

See the vides below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

