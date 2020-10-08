Tiwa Savage Blasts Folks Making Jokes on Her Instagram Live During #EndSARS Protest

Tiwa Savage was one of the celebrities at the peaceful #EndSARS protest that kicked off at Lekki 1 on Thursday, October 8.

The singer and mother who was on Instagtam live during the protest blasted some folks for dropping stupid comments during the live session.

Tiwa Savage cautioned folks noting that police brutality is a very serious issue and people have lost loved ones in the hands of law enforcement without cause.

She went on to warn that nobody should make a joke about the issue and posed the question, “Do you want to die a joke?

The ‘Koroba’ crooner further stated that it’s the responsibility of every Nigerian youth to fight for their lives and they shouldn’t rely on celebrities given that they do not do that when it’s time to vote Big Brother.

See video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

