Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade have put their differences aside and fans are super glad.

Recall that their superstars have been embroiled in a long-winding feud which reached a peak last December, when Yemi accused an unnamed celebrity of ‘deceiving’ her fans with big butt photos. “Stop increasing your nyash in your pictures! You know you are straight like “I” embrace your real self! Ahh ahh. Deceiving fans up and dan,” said the Johnny crooner.

And it wasn’t long before Savage replied with more photos which put her butt on display. “To whom it may fucking concern,” she said on one photo, and in another continued, “I get plenty more by make I no break your screen guard. Let sleeping dogs lie. A word is enough for the wise.”

Thankfully, they have now made peace with each other, and last night, Tiwa invited Yemi onstage at her concert. See the clips: