Tiwa Savage and Wizkid Drag COZA for Including them in ‘Fraudulent’ Ads

Both Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have also released declaimers shutting down the videos released by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s COZA church.

The drama started after the church put out an ad featuring the singers, and this stirred heated reactions from folks who accused Tiwa and Wizkid of standing with the preacher, who has been accused of rape.

Now, like it was in the case of Davido, the singers have stated that they did not deliberately participate in the ads, and Tiwa is threatening to take legal actions against the church if the videos aren’t retracted.

See their posts below:

Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill u fake pastors! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 19, 2019