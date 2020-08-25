Tiwa Savage and Sam Smith Team Up For the Song, ‘Temptation’

Tiwa Savage has dropped a new single, Temptation, featuring Sam Smith, and fans can’t stop talking about. Plus, this makes it Smith’s first performance on an Afrobeat tune.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Tiwa revealed how her team got Smith on the project. “I literally had goosebumps, because we don’t know how amazing Sam is. I was like, ‘Wow, this is incredible,'” she said. “And it just changed the whole face of the project. Do you know what I mean? Because this is really happening for afrobeat, not even just with Tiwa.”

Listen below:

Check out Savage and Smith’s new single “Temptation” below:

