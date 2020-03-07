Tiv group accuses Gov Ortom of plotting to send Suswam to prison

A socio-political movement, Tiv Youth Advancement Vanguard on Friday accused Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state of allegedly plotting to imprison his predecessor, Gabriel Suswam.

The organization premised Ortom’s anger on the battle of supremacy for the control of the political structure of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Suswam had been on trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged graft while he served as governor for eight years.

The Convener of TYAV, Tyohemba Denen, who raised the alarm in Abuja cited the refusal of Suswam to hand over the PDP ticket to Ortom in 2015 and the fears that he could want to anoint a candidate for the governorship election in 2023 which is likely to emerge from his senatorial zone, Punch writes.

Ortom was denied the PDP primary ticket for the 2015 general election but later defected to the All Progressives Congress and won the election but returned to the PDP before the end of his first term in office.

The Tiv group accused the governor of lobbying anti-graft agencies to ensure that Suswam goes to prison over alleged cases of corruption against him

Denen expressed worry that the Ortom’s vindictive posturing was not in the interest of the state but his personal ambition that could deprive the Benue North-East senatorial zone of representation in the Senate.

According to him, Ortom toned down his vendetta against Suwam to get support for his second term bid but is now using cronies to stoke fire for cases of corruption he instigated against him.

He said, “Governor Samuel Ortom stretched his vendetta against Suswam by setting up a powerful judicial panel of inquiry led by Justice Elizabeth Kpojime to investigate the tenure of Suswam who was Governor between May 29 2007 – May 29, 2015. The panel indicted Suswam to have stolen N107 billion of Benue monies.

“Governor Ortom issued a white paper and submitted the findings of the judicial panel to all anti-graft agencies like EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices, and Other-Related Offences Commission and all security agencies to make sure Suswam is prosecuted and thrown in prison.

“This led to the confiscation of all properties belonging to Suswam by the EFCC and ICPC. If Suswam is moving from one court to the other today, it is the handiwork of no other person but Governor Samuel Ortom in his pursuit of vendetta against him.

“Thirdly, after the failed amnesty program, Ortom sponsored petitions to DSS suggesting that Suswam has links with the most wanted militia in Benue state, Terwase Akwasa Alias Gana. Sen. Suswam was arrested and detained for over three months without trial.

“In another witch-hunt, Suswam was arrested for gun-running and is facing trial for this trump up allegation. This too was done by Ortom’s agents.

“In the build-up to 2023 general elections, governor Ortom sees Suswam as the biggest threat to his desire to foist his gubernatorial candidate on the PDP and also secure a senatorial ticket on the platform of the same party.

“The relationship that has existed between Ortom and Suswam ever since he (Ortom) returned to PDP has been that of deep suspicion. Ortom sees himself as the biggest beneficiary of the incarceration on Suswam as he will take over the structures of the PDP in the state and determine who gets what in the party as can be seen in the ongoing selection process of the chairmanship candidates of the PDP in Benue state.”

Reacting however, the Chief Press Secretary to Ortom, Terver Akase, described the allegation as the handiwork of the opposition.

He said, “The allegation is sponsored by the opposition. Their target is to cause disaffection within our camp ably led by Governor Samuel Ortom and Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro and Orkev Jev as well as several stakeholders.

“The Governor has a very cordial relationship with Senator Suswam. Remember that PDP won the governorship, presidential and seven seats of the House of Representatives. So Benue is PDP and these people are afraid of 2023. They are trying to make sure that our camp is divided but they will fail.

“The Governor has no reason to move against Suswam. He didn’t have a hand in the petition to the EFCC against Suswam. The Governor has a very cordial relationship with Suswam sand the two of them have mutual respect for each other. So whatever these people have done would fail and the Governor would continue to enjoy the support of the House of Representatives members and Senators from Benue state. They are united and they would march to 2023 on a victorious note.”