‘Tired of Feeling Tired’ – Woman, 27, Hangs Self

A young woman, Tara Condell hanged herself in her West Village apartment after posting a suicide note online in which she apologised to her mother.

According to police, the Manhattan dietician said “she felt absolutely nothing during what should have been the happiest and darkest times in my life,” police sources said Thursday.

Condell, a 27-year-old from San Francisco, was found dead with a cloth around her neck inside the bedroom of her home on West 10th Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after police were called to the residence for a wellness check, sources said.

Worried co-workers called the cops after Condell did not show up for work at the Midtown office of Top Balance Nutrition on Wednesday and saw that Condell posted the note to her website.

In addition to the note left on her website, it is understood that she left another suicide note in a folder in her living room.

Condell who, according to her website, is a registered dietician nutritionist specializing in general nutrition, weight management, gastrointestinal disease and diabetes care, apologized to her mother at the end of the note posted to her site, saying, “I’m really sorry mama.”

Read her suicide note below.

“I Hate The Word ‘Bye,’ But See You Later Maybe?”

“I have written this note several times in my head for over a decade, and this one finally feels right. No edits, no overthinking. I have accepted hope is nothing more than delayed disappointment, and I am just plain old-fashioned tired of feeling tired.”

“I realize I am undeserving of thinking this way because I truly have a great life on paper. I’m fortunate to eat meals most only imagine. I often travel freely without restriction.

“I live alone in the second greatest American city (San Francisco, you’ll always have my heart). However, all these facets seem trivial to me.

“It’s the ultimate first world problem, I get it. I often felt detached while in a room full of my favorite people; I also felt absolutely nothing during what should have been the happiest and darkest times in my life.

“No single conversation or situation has led me to make this decision, so at what point do you metaphorically pull the trigger?”