Tip Harris aka T.I Writes Heartfelt Tribute to Tiny on 10th Wedding Anniversary

Tip Harris aka T.I and his wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

The rapper took to his Instagram to write a loving and heartfelt tribute, dedicated to his Mrs on the occasion of their milestone.

T.I noted that their journey has sure been an adventurous one and though their style isn’t conventional therefore doesn’t work for everyone, it works for them just fine.

See his heartwarming post below.

