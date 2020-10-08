Tiny Harris Would Allow T.I Make an OnlyFans Page

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Tiny Harris Would Allow T.I Make an OnlyFans Page

Tiny Harris has reluctantly agreed to allow her husband, T.I make an OnlyFans page but this comes with a caveat.

The singer while on the show ‘The Mix’ on Fox Soul was asked the question and though she initially declined, saying she wouldn’t allow it, she took back her refusal after a rethink, since a lot of money is being made on the app.

Tiny Harris said she couldn’t hate the hustle but if T.I were to go on OnlyFans, every content he would post would be subject to her approval. That was the only way it was ever going to happen.

See video below.

, , ,

Related Posts

Quavo Shares the DM That Lead to a Relationship With Saweetie

October 8, 2020

Olamide Drops Much-Anticipated Album, “Carpe Diem”: Listen Here

October 8, 2020

Fashion Nova Announces Collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion Set to Launch

October 8, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply