Tiny Harris Would Allow T.I Make an OnlyFans Page

Tiny Harris has reluctantly agreed to allow her husband, T.I make an OnlyFans page but this comes with a caveat.

The singer while on the show ‘The Mix’ on Fox Soul was asked the question and though she initially declined, saying she wouldn’t allow it, she took back her refusal after a rethink, since a lot of money is being made on the app.

Tiny Harris said she couldn’t hate the hustle but if T.I were to go on OnlyFans, every content he would post would be subject to her approval. That was the only way it was ever going to happen.

