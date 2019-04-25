Tinubu’s ‘Friend’ Justice Oyewole, Not on Osun Panel – Appeal Court Replies PDP

The appeal court says Joseph Oyewole is not on the appeal panel of the Osun governorship election.

This comes after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had claimed that Oyewole, who served as a high court judge in Lagos State when Bola Tinubu was governor and reportedly has strong connections with the All Progressives Congress (APC), was on the panel.

But the appellate court on Wednesday debunked this claim in statement signed by Saadatu Kachalla, the court’s spokesperson.

“Hon. Justice Joseph Oyewole, Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, an industrious son of the Osun State, is not a member of the the Osun Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal set up by the President of the Court of Appeal, who had earlier said that the court must always put her integrity on the front burner,” the statement read.

“The members of the public are therefore advised not to be misguided by desperate and jittery individuals, whose action is to heat the polity.

“Time has changed, and it is better for us to change with time. The era of fake News is over.”

Also reacting, Kunle Oyatomi, APC’s spokesperson in Osun state accused the PDP of defaming Oyewole.

“That party’s (PDP) leadership has to cultivate some responsible decorum in its political engagement, which appears to be deteriorating by the day, particularly in the state of Osun,” he said in statement on Wednesday.

“It is irresponsible for the PDP and its minions to so unjustly and viciously defame, as well as cast scurrilous aspersion on a judge of the Court of Appeal for no just reason whatsoever.”