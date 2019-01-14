Tinubu’s Ex-CSO Named New Lagos Commissioner of Police

As the 2019 general elections draw closer, Kayode Egbetokun, a former chief security officer to Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been named the new commissioner of police in Lagos state.

This comes as Edgal Imohimi, the outgoing commissioner, was redeployed on Sunday to the force headquarters in Abuja.

According to TheCable, Imohimi, who is said to be an ally of Akinwunmi Ambode, the incumbent governor of the state, was “fired from Lagos” because he did not provide adequate security for the APC rally, which was held in Ikeja last week.

At the rally, Musiliu Akinsanya, a strong member of the party and treasurer of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW), popularly known as “MC Oluomo”, was stabbed by rival factions of the party.

Egbetokun was Tinubu’s CSO for a few years before he became the commandant of Police Training School, Ikeja, Lagos.

The new commissioner was also the commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos, from 2005 to 2007.

Imohimi was deployed to Lagos state on August 31, 2017, after serving as the deputy commissioner of police in charge of Operations in the state.

He will now head the explosive ordinance unit of the police force in Abuja.