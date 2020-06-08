Tinubu’s daughter ‘shuts down’ Computer Village over unpaid levies

emmanuel

The daughter of National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo has reportedly ordered the invasion and shut down of the Computer Village in Lagos.

According to reports, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo who is also the Iyaloja-General of Lagos has shut down the Ikeja Computer Village, which is the hub of ICT accessories in Nigeria.

It is understood that she gave her aides the order, who invaded the village overnight removing signboards of the various associations domiciled in the village with the order that no shop should open for business.

Daily Bells reports that she was miffed over the refusal of about five million businessmen, including ICT experts inhabiting the hub, to pay the imposed levy of N1000 per day.

This is as these same businessmen already belong to about 15 existing associations, all registered by the Federal Government.

The move also comes as many of these businesses are struggling to stay afloat after the lockdown imposed by the state government to tackle the coronavirus menace in the state.

