Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Attend Funeral of Hamzat’s Father; Ambode Absent [Photos]

Dignitaries were in attendance as the traditional ruler of Afowowa Kingdom in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mufutau Hamzat, was buried on Monday.

His son, the deputy governor-elect of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, shared photos of the Islamic funeral rites on his Twitter handle and wrote;

“Inna lillahi wa inna llayhi raji’un

“My father, Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, was laid to rest this morning.

“He lived a great life. May Allah forgive his sins and reward him with a place in Jannah.

“Ameen.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State was however not present at the funeral, neither was his wife.

But the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor-elect, Jide Sanwo-Olu, and others attended the funeral prayers.