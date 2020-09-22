Tinubu, Oshiomhole a danger to democracy – Obaseki

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that the immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and a chieftain of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, pose a danger to democracy in Nigeria.

In an interview with Arise TV, the governor who just won a second term in office, wondered why Oshiomhole and Tinubu who hold no public office go about controlling those who have the backing of the law.

“For us, the challenge with people like Oshiomhole and Ahmed Tinubu is that they change their style and attitude, they pose a big danger to our democracy because they are extra-constitutional players,” he said.

“They have constituted themselves into what they say they are without any constitutional responsibility and trying to overlord themselves over people who have constitutional authority and if we allow them to continue in the mould they are, it will destroy our democracy and for me, it is straightforward.

“It is not about personal issues but about their role in our democracy. You cannot have people who are elected and guided by the constitution in office and people who don’t have such mandate or authority or any checks on their conduct to come and say they want to control people who have been properly constituted in office.”

He also said that Tinubu’s claim of being the national leader of the APC is not backed by any constitution.

He said that after the likes of Tinubu have helped people get to public offices, they prevent them from functioning properly.

“They are non-constitutional actors. There is no role; the role of leader. There is nothing in the constitution of our country or the constitution of that party giving the role of leader. The title leader has no role, no constitutional backing.

“I think titles should be earned out of respect, out of consideration of fact that they have been useful but it does not give them any constitutional role. They cannot sit in the comforts of their houses or wherever and determine who gets into what office and even when those people get into office, how they should conduct themselves. It is very anti-democratic.”

Warning Oshiomhole to conduct himself in a civilised manner or face the wrath of the law, Obaseki said he would not allow him to continue to fund tigers and lions who will threaten the security of Edo State.

He added, “I have no plans (to chase Oshiomhole out) but if he continues to behave the way he has done. If he continues to be destructive, if he continues to fund his lions and tigers in Edo State and if he tries to create problems for us here, then we will not have any mercy. So, it is totally up to him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

