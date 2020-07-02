Tinubu mourns foremost philanthropist Bode Akindele

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has described the death of foremost philanthropist and entrepreneur, Chief Bode Akindele, as an irredeemable loss to the country.

Akindele died in Lagos on Monday at 87 years. The Parakoyi of Ibadan and the founder of the Bode Akindele Foundation, was renowned for his philanthropy which spanned several decades.

In a tribute to the late business mogul Wednesday, Tinubu said Akindele’s large-heartedness, the extraordinary enthusiasm with which he gave of his time and of himself, was what separated him from other men of means.

“Chief Akindele was a renowned philanthropist whose foundation employed and empowered many people.

“Throughout the span of his life, Chief Akindele lived charitably and his passing will be keenly felt by the multitude of young Nigerians touched by his generosity.

“His beneficence towards his fellow man, particularly the people of Ibadan, was legendary.

“He shall be sorely missed by the needy and oppressed Nigerians whom he so loved and cared for,” he said

According to the former Lagos State governor, the late industrialist lived a long and fulfilled life, marked by a multitude of impressive achievements.

“Akindele was a self-made man who single-handedly built a large and successful business empire with interests spanning from maritime to property, manufacturing, real estate, finance and flour milling.

“He was an astute and driven businessman through his perseverance, determination and consistency of effort and character, he was able to achieve greatness on a global scale.

“His accomplishments in life stand testament to all that can be achieved by tenacious and astute African businessmen,” Tinubu said.

The APC leader condoled with the government and people of Oyo State, particularly the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1.

Tinubu also prayed solace to Bolaji, his son and all other members of his family.

