‘Tinubu is a private citizen’ – APC reacts to Bullion Van Petition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a petition submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) asking it to probe a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria’s ruling party said Tinubu is a private citizen and there is no proof that he has stolen money after leaving office 12 years ago.

The APC spokesperson in Lagos, Hon. Abiodun Salami, stated this while reacting to a petition submitted to the EFCC against the party’s National Leader by the Concerned Nigerians group led by Deji Adeyanju.

In the petition dated October 25, signed by Adeyanju, Ariyo Dare Atoye and Adebayo Raphael, the group asked EFCC to probe the bullion vans sighted driving into the Ikoyi residence of the APC leader on the eve of the 2019 presidential elections.

It would be recalled that the nation was taken aback when a photo of two bullion vans entering Tinubu’s residence on the eve of the election went viral even as Tinubu claimed the money belonged to him.

Popular rights advocate Segun Awosanya aka Segalink and other Nigerians had challenged EFCC to probe the bullion vans.

The commission, however, claimed it didn’t receive any petition to that effect, this prompted Adeyanju and his group to submit one at EFCC headquarters in Abuja, though Awosanya noted that none was needed.

Salami in a chat with Daily Trust dismissed the petition submitted by Adeyanju and the Concerned Nigerians group, challenging them to come up with proof that Tinubu had stolen any money.

He said,

“Let them come up with the proof. The man is a private citizen and he has been out of government for the past 12 years.

“If he has decided to spend his money on his party, how is that a problem? Let them come up with a proof that somebody’s money is missing.”