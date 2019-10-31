Tinubu invites Atiku to ‘join APC’ after Supreme Court blow

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has invited Atiku Abubakar to join the ruling party to move the nation forward rapidly.

Congratulating the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari for a “well-deserved legal affirmation of a hard-won electoral victory”, Tinubu also commended PDP and Atiku for their tenacious pursuit of what was their legal remedies.

“The rule of law conclusively affirmed the collective voice of the people by dismissing the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and their presidential candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar,” Tinubu said in a statement he personally signed.

“Atiku should now channel the energy and intellect deployed in the electoral and legal processes toward joining APC to move this nation more rapidly and assuredly forward.”

The APC leader also commended the supreme court for its competent way of handling the case.

“Democracy has been affirmed and strengthened. By its ruling, the supreme court also affirmed that the rule of law is paramount; that the law is to be applied objectively, without regard to fear, friend or foe,” he said.

“The law is the law. Nothing is to be added to it and nothing subtracted from it. No one should enjoy undue favour or suffer unjust prejudice from its application.

“In so doing, it undergirded its reputation as the highest court in the law and the ultimate guardian of the rule of law in our nation.”

Tinubu assured that the Buhari-led administration will work on behalf of Nigerians to build a better nation.