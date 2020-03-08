Tinubu hails Osinbajo at 63

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 63 on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

In a congratulatory statement on the vice president’s birthday released on Saturday in Lagos by his media office, the APC leader said: “I congratulate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on turning 63.

“Erudite legal luminary, Osinbajo’s reputation for loyalty, dedication, selflessness is well- deserved. He is resolutely committed to the causes he believes in.

“Osinbajo has proven to be a dependable ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, working harmoniously with the president to deliver for the country.

“I recall with fond memories the time we worked together along with other technocrats to help lay a solid foundation for an egalitarian and prosperous Lagos.

“We used the instrumentality of the law to advance the course of restructuring and get for Lagos what rightly belongs to her.

“Most of the landmark cases Lagos won at the Supreme Court bore Osinbajo’s imprint.

“I wish his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, and other members of the family a most memorable celebration.

“My prayer is God Almighty grant Osinbajo continued good health, renewed vitality and many more years of service to the country.”