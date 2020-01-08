Tinubu hails Buhari’s ‘courage, character’ to reject third term temptation

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has dismissed the claims that the President, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari, would be seeking a third term in office.

He recalled that the President had vehemently opposed the third term agenda of one of his predecessors some years ago.

Tinubu, who visited President Buhari on Tuesday, stated this while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“I was in the struggle for democracy,” said the former Lagos State governor.

“I was in opposition to a third term agenda of a former leader of this country, with Muhammadu Buhari, Mr President; I know he will never.”

Tinubu stressed that President Buhari would not be interested in extending his tenure in office after 2023, even if it was offered to him.

“He (Buhari) has the courage and the character to refuse such a temptation, even if offered to him. I believe in him and I believe Nigerians should believe in him,” he said.

Tinubu’s reaction comes after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party said “the issue of third term is a dead-end” and asked the President to end all attempts to bring the issue of running for another term in 2023 to public discourse.

It, however, advised the President to address the issue of violence during elections in the country.