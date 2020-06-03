Tinubu gets trendy, joins #Justice Campaigns

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has joined the campaign for justice for victims of rape and murder across the country.

Since the weekend, Nigerians on social media have trended various hashtags to call for justice for Uwaoza Omozuwa, who was raped and brutally murdered in a church, and the victim of Police brutality in Lagos state, Tina Ezenwa.

Also, an 18-year-old girl, identified simply as Jennifer, was gang-raped by five boys in Kaduna, leading to an intensification of the campaigns.

And on Tuesday, the former Lagos State governor posed for a photo carrying a placard with the inscription #JusticeForUWA,#JusticeForJennifer and #JusticeForTina.

Check out Tinubu’s protest pic below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

